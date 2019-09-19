UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Plans To Distribute 20,000 Cloth Bags

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:38 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has planned to distribute 20,000 cloth bags among capital dwellers to create awareness about the harmful use of polythene bags

Around 6,000 bags would be distributed on Friday (tomorrow) in Markaz of various sectors, G-9, G-10, F-7 and F-10 in first phase, according to an official source in ICT.

During second phase 18,000 fabricated made bags would be distributed among the visitors of Sunday markets, Sabzi Mandi and other rural areas of the Federal capital.

The teams comprising ICT volunteer task force along with students of Islamic International University would set up stalls for the delivery of bags with the support of "Asia Foundation".

Citizens were asked to visit those stalls and collect their bags free of cost and be the part of Eco-friendly environment.

