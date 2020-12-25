UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Plants 5000 Trees At G-11

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

ICT admin plants 5000 trees at G-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Treaty (ICT) administration on Friday planted around 5000 plants at sector G-11 to increase green cover at the area.

The volunteers of tiger force, workers of Non-governmental Organization and members of civil society participated in the drive under clean and green Islamabad campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat distributed quilts among the poor and needy people. The DC also appreciated the volunteers and hoped that they will continue participate in such activities.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated cleanness drive at sector I-14 to improve the sanitary conditions. The officials of Capital Development Authority, civil defense and locals at the area were present on the occasion.

