ICT admin posted seven new ACs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Territory administration has posted/transferred seven Assistant commissioners against vacant posts after issuance of notification from establishment division.

In this regard Islamabad administration has issued orders for postings and transfer of new assistant commissioners.

According to notification Abdullah Khan Swati has been posted Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Circle, Nihal Hafeez Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, Aneeq Anwar Assistant Commissioner Potohar, Kamran Asghar Assistant Commissioner Rural, Farwa Batul Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area , Aziz Khan Assistant Commissioner Nellore and Farhan Ahmed Assistant Commissioner City.