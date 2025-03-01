ICT Admin Prepares For Ramazan: Strict Measures Against Overpricing, Hoarding
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the district administration of Islamabad has rolled out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth operations and fair practices during this sacred time.
With a focus on price control and consumer protection, officials are taking strict measures to curb overpricing, hoarding, and adulteration, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a high-level meeting in which district administration outlined its plans to ensure a hassle-free Ramazan for residents. The meeting focused on strategies to regulate prices, monitor markets, and take strict action against those exploiting consumers during the holy month.
To address the issue of rising prices, the administration has decided to set up 17 fair price shops across the city. These shops will offer essential items at controlled rates, ensuring affordability for all citizens. Additionally, price control magistrates have been directed to intensify market inspections and remain active in the field at all times.
DC Irfan Memon emphasized the importance of strict monitoring during Sehri and Iftar timings, when demand for essential goods typically spikes.
He instructed officials to conduct special inspections during these hours to prevent overpricing and ensure compliance with government-set rates.
Meanwhile, the administration vowed to take stringent action against hoarders and overpricing. DC Memon directed price control magistrates to expedite legal proceedings against individuals involved in hoarding essential commodities. He also stressed the need to register cases against those involved in adulteration and overcharging, commonly referred to as the "adulteration mafia."
To maintain transparency and accountability, the district administration instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant and proactive. Price control magistrates have been tasked with conducting regular inspections and submitting daily reports on market conditions. This real-time monitoring aims to address issues promptly and ensure that consumers are not exploited.
Furthermore, the administration has also called for public cooperation in identifying and reporting instances of overpricing, hoarding, and adulteration. Citizens are encouraged to lodge complaints through designated channels, which will be addressed on a priority basis.
