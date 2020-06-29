ICT admin promotes animal sacrifices through mobile apps

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started promoting animal sacrifices through mobile apps/online portals so that citizens may stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started promoting animal sacrifices through mobile apps/online portals so that citizens may stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are encouraging such platforms, as it would not only allow people to offer their sacrifices while staying at home, but eventually would be helpful for containing further spread of the coronavirus," said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP on Monday.

In response to a query, he said the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad may also be sealed by the respective administrations for a couple of days before and after Eid-ul-Azha.

"We are also considering for not allowing cattle markets for buying sacrificial animals as the gathering for animal purchase could be a disaster," he added.

"If the mobility of people could not be contained on this occasion then the situation may be worse like we faced after Eid-ul-Fitr," the DC warned.

Meanwhile, the residents of federal capital have shown mixed reaction on the initiative of district administration.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of sector G-11 said it was a good initiative and people might avail this opportunity and help administration to control this disease.

Syed Gardezi, another local at G-6 market said he had not a good experience in the past with online sacrifice and meat distribution portals.

"I booked an order on an online portal but the quality of meat I received was not quite satisfactory so I will give 8 marks out of 10." To another query, Shafqaat appealed the citizens to place order only on registered and verified portals and avoid scam besides lodging complaints against fake apps on National Response Centre for Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency.