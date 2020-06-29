UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Promotes Animal Sacrifices Through Mobile Apps

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:47 PM

ICT admin promotes animal sacrifices through mobile apps

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started promoting animal sacrifices through mobile apps/online portals so that citizens may stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started promoting animal sacrifices through mobile apps/online portals so that citizens may stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are encouraging such platforms, as it would not only allow people to offer their sacrifices while staying at home, but eventually would be helpful for containing further spread of the coronavirus," said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP on Monday.

In response to a query, he said the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad may also be sealed by the respective administrations for a couple of days before and after Eid-ul-Azha.

"We are also considering for not allowing cattle markets for buying sacrificial animals as the gathering for animal purchase could be a disaster," he added.

"If the mobility of people could not be contained on this occasion then the situation may be worse like we faced after Eid-ul-Fitr," the DC warned.

Meanwhile, the residents of federal capital have shown mixed reaction on the initiative of district administration.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of sector G-11 said it was a good initiative and people might avail this opportunity and help administration to control this disease.

Syed Gardezi, another local at G-6 market said he had not a good experience in the past with online sacrifice and meat distribution portals.

"I booked an order on an online portal but the quality of meat I received was not quite satisfactory so I will give 8 marks out of 10." To another query, Shafqaat appealed the citizens to place order only on registered and verified portals and avoid scam besides lodging complaints against fake apps on National Response Centre for Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency May Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

35 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

46 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Price Control Magistrates inspect markets for SOPs ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.