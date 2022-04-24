ICT admin providing 13 essential items at 18 pc less price than DC rates

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was providing 13 essential items on 18 percent less price than the DC rates in fair price stalls established at each Ramzan Bazaar.

According to a press release, the flour was also available at subsidized rates at some 61 Fair Price stalls.

The subsidized flour was available at Rs 400 per 10KG bag and subsidized price of sugar is Rs 75 per KG at Ramzan Bazaars at G-7, E-11, G-9, Bharakahu and Bhandar Stop.

The officials of ICT administration were performing round the clock duties at Ramzan Bazaars as well as flour/sugar supply depots.

A comprehensive monitoring mechanism has also been working very effectively. The chief commissioner personally visited some of these markets for Ramzan.