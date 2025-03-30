ICT admin ramps up anti-begging crackdown ahead of Eid, 91 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration has launched accelerated raids to dismantle organized begging networks in the Federal Capital ahead of Eid, detaining 91 individuals in different raids across major intersections.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon warned area officials of accountability if begging persists in their zones, urging residents to report offenders via a 24/7 helpline.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, special anti-begging squads mobilized by the district administration conducted swift operations before eid, focusing on traffic signals and commercial corridors where beggars frequently congregate.

He said that within 60 minutes, 35 individuals were detained from high-visibility locations, including busy intersections and shopping districts. The crackdown follows directives from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon to escalate enforcement as Eid approaches, a period marked by increased public movement and charitable giving.

DC Memon issued a stern warning to officers, stating that officials overseeing areas where beggars are found will face disciplinary action. “Negligence will not be tolerated. Each zone’s performance will be reviewed daily,”.

Meanwhile, the district administration calls for residents to report beggars through the district’s 24/7 helpline or in-person complaints at municipal offices.

“Citizens must act as our eyes and ears. Immediate reporting ensures swift action,” Memon emphasized. The administration has deployed additional patrol units to respond to alerts, though some residents argue the approach overlooks systemic issues like poverty.

Furthermore, in another raid last week, 56 individuals were detained in a single day from areas such as F-6, F-7, Blue Area, and Margalla Road. Of those, 22 were arrested near traffic signals after residents flagged their presence.

While the campaign focuses on clearing public spaces, DC Memon acknowledged the need for long-term solutions. “Arrests alone won’t resolve this. We’re collaborating with social services to offer vocational training and shelter to those coerced into begging,” he said.

The district’s 24/7 helpline has seen a 30% increase in calls since the campaign began. Officials advise against direct cash donations, urging the public to contribute through registered charities. “Random giving perpetuates the cycle. Structured support is more effective,” said a social welfare spokesperson.

The administration plans to extend the campaign post-Eid, with proposals to install surveillance cameras at high-risk zones. Memon emphasized that sustained public cooperation is vital to maintaining progress. “This isn’t just about Eid. We want lasting change,” he stated.

APP/395