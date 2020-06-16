ICT admin reduces local transport fares upto Rs 6 stop-to-stop

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has reduced the local transport fares to pass on benefit of decrease in petroleum products' prices to commuters, in line with the government efforts to provide maximum relief to the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has reduced the local transport fares to pass on benefit of decrease in petroleum products' prices to commuters, in line with the government efforts to provide maximum relief to the common man.

According to the notification issued here by the ICT admin, fares for Non-air-conditioned diesel buses have been decreased up to Rs6 per stop, whereas non-air-conditioned intra-city mini-buses/wagons plying on the capital's roads would charge one rupee less than the previously approved fares structure per stop.

As per revised fares structure, the non-AC intra-city diesel buses would charge Rs 10 for one kilometer (km) to four km, while fares for 4km to 8km has been brought down to Rs 16 from Rs19.

Similarly, Rs 19 would be charged for 8km to 14km and fares of 14km (stage) to 22km are fixed as Rs 23.

The ICT admin set Rs 27 fare for 22Km to 30km, whereas Rs32 would be charged for 30km and above.

The fares of intra-city mini-buses/wagons have been brought to Rs14, Rs15, Rs19, Rs23, Rs27 and Rs34 for 1-4km, 4-8km, 8-14km, 14-22km, 22-30km, and 30km and above, respectively.