ICT admin refutes news about auctions of public points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday refuted the news circulating in sections of media regarding the audit paras on the auctions of different public points.

The deputy commissioner, in a press release said that the news regarding the audit paras on auctions of the parking of Centaurus Mall Parking, G-9 Buss stand and restaurant in Lake View Park were false and baseless.

He said that the previous audit para of Centaurs Mall parking and G-9 Buss/wagon stand was not referred to the committee under his administration, whereas, the auction for the contract of parking of mall and wagon station was held three times during the last ten months but failed to secure the bid.

He informed that the highest bid in the auctions was lower than the committee's desire. However, he said G-9 wagon was taken back from the illegal seizure of the previous contractor.

Talking to APP spokesperson Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Abdullah Tabbasum said that the restaurant of Lake view park was abandoned for many years. He said as per the instruction of the Islamabad High Court, the auction for the outsourcing of the grounds and restaurant is the jurisdiction of the Mayor.

He informed that as per the direction of the court, the ICT administrator could not take any action on the auction of the restaurant at Lake View Park.