UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Refutes News About Auctions Of Public Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ICT admin refutes news about auctions of public points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday refuted the news circulating in sections of media regarding the audit paras on the auctions of different public points.

The deputy commissioner, in a press release said that the news regarding the audit paras on auctions of the parking of Centaurus Mall Parking, G-9 Buss stand and restaurant in Lake View Park were false and baseless.

He said that the previous audit para of Centaurs Mall parking and G-9 Buss/wagon stand was not referred to the committee under his administration, whereas, the auction for the contract of parking of mall and wagon station was held three times during the last ten months but failed to secure the bid.

He informed that the highest bid in the auctions was lower than the committee's desire. However, he said G-9 wagon was taken back from the illegal seizure of the previous contractor.

Talking to APP spokesperson Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Abdullah Tabbasum said that the restaurant of Lake view park was abandoned for many years. He said as per the instruction of the Islamabad High Court, the auction for the outsourcing of the grounds and restaurant is the jurisdiction of the Mayor.

He informed that as per the direction of the court, the ICT administrator could not take any action on the auction of the restaurant at Lake View Park.

Related Topics

Islamabad Islamabad High Court Media From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

27 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

37 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.