UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Registers 24 FIRs, Booked 112 Profiteers In June Amid Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:56 PM

ICT admin registers 24 FIRs, booked 112 profiteers in June amid Covid-19

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has registered 24 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 112 persons for selling edible items on exorbitant rates during the month of June amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has registered 24 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 112 persons for selling edible items on exorbitant rates during the month of June amid Covid-19.

The authorities also collected over Rs1 million fine from the shopkeepers in that regard, according to the data shared by the local administration on Thursday.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shalimar and Potohar), Sidra Anwar registered 15 FIRs and arrested 8 persons, while AC (Secretariat and Koral), Asad ullah booked 17 violators and registered four FIRs.

Similarly, 52 shopkeepers were held by AC (Rural), Abdullah besides registering 2 FIRs and 25 were nabbed by AC (City), Ghulam Murtaza Chandio with one FIR registered.

Five were arrested in Industrial Area and 2 FIRs were lodged and three were booked by AC Danish in the urban areas while 2 in the sub-urban areas of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat said the district administration had been employing all available resources to keep contain spread the virus.

The cases of COVID-19, he said were being reported with decreased statistics of suspects from all urban and rural parts of the city due to tireless efforts of the administration.

"I and my team have not taken a single day off and had worked round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities," the DC remarked.

Strict actions were being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in the city to keep the citizens safe against the pandemic, Shafqaat added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine June FIR All From Million

Recent Stories

Nepal Gov't Prorogues Parliament Budget Session Am ..

5 minutes ago

Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan facilitates over ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's Atomic Energy Body Reports Incident During ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports decline for 4 straight months a ..

5 minutes ago

Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine o ..

19 minutes ago

Can vegetarian diet prevent COVID-19 infections?

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.