ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration on Thursday announced the transfer and postings of several Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

The changes, ordered by Additional Commissioner Rabia Aurangzeb, affect multiple zones, including key urban and rural areas, signaling a strategic reallocation of administrative responsibilities.

According to a notification, Maheen Hassan, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Saddar, has been reassigned to AC City. While, Uzair Ali Khan, formerly AC Nilore, will now take up duties as Assistant Commissioner Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Fauzia Batool, earlier posted in the Industrial Area, has been moved to AC Shalimar. Replacing her in the Industrial Area is Nehel Hafeez, who previously held the AC Shalimar position.

Pending appointments have also been finalized. Yasir Nazeer, awaiting posting, has been confirmed as Assistant Commissioner Saddar. Similarly, Fahad Shabbir, previously in line for assignment, will now serve as AC Rural. Muhammad Ali, another officer awaiting deployment, has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Nilore.

The notification, issued by Additional Commissioner Rabia Aurangzeb’s office, mark one of the largest administrative reorganizations in Islamabad this year. The reshuffle spans urban centers, industrial zones, and rural jurisdictions, with officials emphasizing streamlined governance and improved public service delivery.

The restructuring aims to optimize administrative efficiency across Islamabad’s diverse zones.