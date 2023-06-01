UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Responding To Adverse Weather Effects

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ICT admin responding to adverse weather effects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the administration of Islamabad is responding proactively to the effects of heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, Islamabad is expected to experience more rain in the upcoming days.

In light of the forecast, Assistant Commissioners and staff from the Rescue Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have been instructed to be present in the field, actively assessing the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said the ICT administration of Islamabad was fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents during adverse weather conditions.

He emphasized the importance of measures taken beforehand to address potential challenges.

He noted that the water level in the drains passing through the slums of E11, G9, H13, I9, F7, and G7 remained normal and under control.

The DC said in the event of any emergency, dedicated teams for rescue, emergency response, and disaster management were on high alert.

These teams are equipped with dewatering sets to swiftly address any complaints received, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Water Alert Event From

Recent Stories

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

36 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wif ..

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

45 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

51 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.