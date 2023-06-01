ICT admin responding to adverse weather effects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the administration of Islamabad is responding proactively to the effects of heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, Islamabad is expected to experience more rain in the upcoming days.

In light of the forecast, Assistant Commissioners and staff from the Rescue Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have been instructed to be present in the field, actively assessing the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said the ICT administration of Islamabad was fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents during adverse weather conditions.

He emphasized the importance of measures taken beforehand to address potential challenges.

He noted that the water level in the drains passing through the slums of E11, G9, H13, I9, F7, and G7 remained normal and under control.

The DC said in the event of any emergency, dedicated teams for rescue, emergency response, and disaster management were on high alert.

These teams are equipped with dewatering sets to swiftly address any complaints received, he added.