ICT admin resumes action after Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 11:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad District Administration has resumed its activities following the Eid holidays, led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad.

According to DC office, In a crucial meeting attended by all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, the administration reviewed its campaigns against begging and illegal encroachments.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Irfan Memon emphasized the need to intensify actions against unauthorized agents operating outside various government offices.

Additionally, the DC instructed that strict measures be taken against bakers charging excessive prices for bread and naan. DC stressed the importance of ensuring indiscriminate actions against encroachments.

Memon also called on citizens to support the district administration in its efforts against begging, urging that operations should be conducted across all areas of the city.

