ICT admin reviewed arrangements at 'Sasta Ramadan Bazaars'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday reviewed the arrangements, facilities, supply and quality of essential items at 'Ramadan Sasta Bazaars'.

The administration has directed the H-9 market committee to finalize the arrangements to set up poultry stalls to provide affordable eatables in the bazaar. The poultry stall would be installed in collaboration with ICT agriculture department, said a press release.

During the review visit to sasta bazar, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial area arrested two profiteers for overcharging and warned the violators of stick action.

He directed the market staff committee and the ICT teams to create awareness regarding the government initiative of affordable bazaars, so the citizens can access essential items and edibles at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, AC city inspected G-6 sasta bazaar, reviewed arrangements and directed the official to improve arrangements to facilitate citizens.

AC secretariat reviewed arrangements at flour distribution points in Barakahu, inspected flour quality and directed the staff member to maintain discipline and supply of flour at distribution points.

During the inspection, the teams also sealed two shops for overcharging and arrested the accused shopkeepers, while taking action against other violators.

Furthermore, Director Agriculture Extension Services ICT, inspected hygiene, cleanliness and arrangements to facilitate citizens, during the holy month.