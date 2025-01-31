ICT Admin Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Arrangements Starting Feb 3
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is set to launch its anti-polio campaign starting from February 3, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children across 80 union councils in the Federal Capital.
In this regard, a review meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon was held here on Friday to finalize the campaign arrangements.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and health department officials.
Discussions focused on reviewing previous years' polio campaigns and global polio cases. The campaign will run from February 3 to 9, with a five-day door-to-door vaccination drive, followed by a two-day catch-up period.
On this occasion, DC Islamabad Irfan Memon appealed to citizens to cooperate during the campaign, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to ensure a healthy and safe future for children.
The Islamabad administration's efforts are part of Pakistan's broader polio eradication efforts.
In September 2024, a nationwide polio vaccination campaign reached 33 million children. With continued efforts, Pakistan aims to reverse the recent resurgence of wild poliovirus cases and ultimately achieve polio eradication.
