ICT admin reviews Sunday market upgradation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday reviewed the upgradation work of the weekly market, H-9 (Itwar Bazar), and directed the officials to ensure security arrangements.

During the visit to Itwar Bazar along with Director, Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), market committee and other stakeholders, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to maintain cleanliness, check the lighting arrangements for the citizens, and expedite the renovation.

He ordered the staff to keep an eye on the rate lists and prices of commodities for providing relief to the citizens. Memon also directed the market committee to act against the trespassers and remove encroachments by the stall holders in the market causing congestion.