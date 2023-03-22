ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed five (5) illegal LPG and petrol filling stations over corrupt practices.

During the inspection at various areas, the administration sealed one illegal petrol filling station and four (4) LPG filling stations and arrested one accused of malpractice, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners inspected 109 points in different areas to ensure adherence to the government-notified rate list for essential items. During the visits, profiteers were fined of Rs 14,000 for overcharging, whereas, two shops were also sealed and one accused was arrested on violation.

During the raids, seven professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to police station.

A crackdown was also organized against encroachments at Sabzi Mandi double road and main Murree road, the team removed illegal temporary and permanent infrastructures, stalls and carts and warned the violators of stern action.

Furthermore, the teams inspected dairy shops, chicken and meat shops, general stores, and restaurants checking the hygiene standards, and compliance with the price list and confiscated 20 kilograms of polythene bags.