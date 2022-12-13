UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seals 2 Illegal Petrol, 1 LPG Selling Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two illegal petrol-selling agencies and arrested two violators over corrupt practices.

Following the crackdown against illegal filling stations, one illegal LPG filling station was also sealed and violators were arrested, said ICT press release.

Meanwhile, in a surprise inspection by assistant commissioners at 155 different points, the ICT teams arrested seven profiteers, sealed one shop, and fined 18,500 rupees for violation, whereas, FIR was also filed against one violator.

Following the ban on the use of polythene bags in ICT, the administration during the inspection confiscated 19 kg of polythene bags and directed the shopkeepers to adhere to the ban on polythene bags in the future.

During the crackdown, the administration also arrested 10 professional beggars.

