ICT Admin Seals 3 Petrol-selling Agencies

Published December 06, 2022

ICT admin seals 3 petrol-selling agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed three petrol-selling agencies over illegal practices.

During the inspection drive by Assistant Commissioners, the administration sealed three petrol-selling agencies and arrested one violator.

The Assistant Commissioners inspected 130 different areas in ICT to ensure compliance on government-notified price list of essential items During the inspection, they fined Rs 9500 for overpricing, three violators were arrested and FIR was also filed against two.

The administration also confiscated 17 kilograms of polythene bags during raid. Eight professional beggars were arrested and shifted to the police station, during the raid.

Meanwhile, AC Secretariat visited Barakahu including Simli Dam road areas, during the visit team and inspected fruits, vegetables and chicken shops, general stores over hygiene standards and complaince on government notifed rates.

During the inspection, five violators were arrested and others were fined as per law.

