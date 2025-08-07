ICT Admin Seals 30 Buildings Over Code Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a coordinated move to enforce construction regulations, the Islamabad district administration and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a large-scale operation in the Hostel City area and the teams sealed 30 buildings that were found in violation of the approved building codes.
The action took place under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nilore.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the buildings had repeatedly ignored legal notices served over the past several weeks.
A CDA spokesperson said the sealed properties had been issued multiple warnings for non-compliance but continued construction and usage against regulations. The spokesperson added that despite repeated reminders, the owners failed to rectify the violations.
During the operation, the teams also removed illegal extensions and encroachments from the surrounding area. These structures were reportedly constructed without approval and were contributing to overcrowding and safety concerns in the locality.
Islamabad Police provided on-ground support during the action to maintain order and ensure smooth execution.
Security personnel remained present throughout the operation to avoid any disruptions or resistance.
The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by the CDA and district administration to ensure that urban development in the capital remains within approved guidelines. Officials say such actions will continue against properties that fail to comply with building standards.
A CDA representative said that violations of building codes not only compromise safety but also place additional pressure on the city’s infrastructure. The spokesperson stressed that developers and property owners must seek proper approvals and follow regulations when constructing or altering buildings.
Authorities have warned that further non-compliance may result in stricter penalties, including legal action, demolition, or permanent sealing of properties. The operation in Hostel City is being viewed as a clear message to other violators in the capital.
The district administration has urged citizens to report any unlawful constructions in their areas to help maintain order and planned growth in Islamabad.
