ICT Admin Seals 7 Sheesha Cafes, Arrests 6 In Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad district administration sealed seven illegal indoor sheesha cafes, arrested six people, and imposed heavy fines during late-night operations.
The spokesman of the district administration said the action was part of an ongoing campaign against unlicensed sheesha outlets in the Federal capital.
According to the administration, the cafes were operating without legal permission and offering indoor sheesha, which is banned under government regulations. The raids were carried out in different areas of the city following public complaints and field reports.
Teams from the district administration, assisted by police, visited several cafes late at night. Seven establishments found violating the ban were sealed on the spot. Six individuals, including managers and employees, were taken into custody for running the illegal business. Authorities also confiscated sheesha pots and related equipment.
The administration clarified that indoor sheesha cafes have been declared illegal due to health and regulatory concerns. Despite repeated warnings, several cafes continued operations in violation of the law.
Along with sealing the cafes and making arrests, officials also imposed fines on the violators. The fines, according to the administration, are meant to deter others from engaging in similar activities.
Authorities pointed out that indoor sheesha smoking poses health risks not only to users but also to those exposed to secondhand smoke.
Public health departments have repeatedly highlighted the risks associated with flavored tobacco smoking in enclosed spaces. The ban on indoor sheesha cafes is intended to minimize these risks and regulate public spaces.
An official from the district administration said that the crackdown would continue in the coming days. He emphasized that the goal is to ensure compliance with the law and protect public health. “Indoor sheesha cafes are illegal, and action against them will remain in place,” the official stated.
The administration has directed its teams to keep regular checks on cafes and restaurants across the capital to prevent the re-emergence of such illegal setups.
Meanwhile, authorities have also appealed to citizens to report any illegal sheesha activity in their neighborhoods. Hotlines and complaint cells have been set up to receive information. The administration believes that community cooperation is essential for the success of the campaign.
The Islamabad district administration has assured that operations will remain consistent and that violators will not be allowed to reopen. “We will not compromise on illegal indoor sheesha cafes,” the official said. The administration is also considering stronger penalties in future to completely discourage the practice.
