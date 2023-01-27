ICT admin seals clinics, shops, petrol filling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sealed five shops, two illegal clinics, three petrol and LPG filling stations during a crackdown against violators and profiteers in different areas.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner ICT, assistant commissioners raided 134 different areas to ensure implementation of the recommended rates for essential items, sealed five shops and arrested two shopkeepers, said a press release issued by the DC office.

During the operation, shopkeepers were fined Rs 12,000 for overcharging while seven professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, 11 kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated. During the inspection, the teams also sealed two illegal clinics over corrupt practices.

Furthermore, three illegal petrol and one illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed over illegal activities.