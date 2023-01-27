UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seals Clinics, Shops, Petrol Filling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ICT admin seals clinics, shops, petrol filling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sealed five shops, two illegal clinics, three petrol and LPG filling stations during a crackdown against violators and profiteers in different areas.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner ICT, assistant commissioners raided 134 different areas to ensure implementation of the recommended rates for essential items, sealed five shops and arrested two shopkeepers, said a press release issued by the DC office.

During the operation, shopkeepers were fined Rs 12,000 for overcharging while seven professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, 11 kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated. During the inspection, the teams also sealed two illegal clinics over corrupt practices.

Furthermore, three illegal petrol and one illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed over illegal activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Station

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

29 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

44 minutes ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.