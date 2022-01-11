UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seals Monal Restaurant On Islamabad High Court's Directives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration (ICT) on Tuesday sealed the Monal Restaurant structures on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Assistant Commissioner Rana Mossa along with the police force sealed the Monal Restaurant.

Earlier, the Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining illegal constructions in Margalla Hills National Park.

The court asked how the Monal Restaurant could be constructed in national park's area as no commercial activity could be continued there.

The court asked how the Metropolitan Corporation could get involved in affairs of Margalla hills. The chief justice directed the CDA to remove the structure of restaurant if its lease time was over.

