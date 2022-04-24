ICT admin seals six shops, arrest 21 shopkeepers for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioners/Special Magistrates on Sunday inspected 570 shops, sealed six shops, imposed Rs 41,000 fine for overcharging and apprehended 21 shopkeepers on allegations of profiteering.

The ICT Administration was striving to ensure availability of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables in accordance with the government notified rates.

Moreover, the special magistrate inspected 171 shops to check the use of plastic bags and Rs 500 on violators of ban on plastic bags.

Also, 6 beggars were arrested as a result of 5 inspections in different areas of Islamabad.