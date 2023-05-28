UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seals Two Shops, Arrests Four During Crackdown On Profiteers

Published May 28, 2023

ICT admin seals two shops, arrests four during crackdown on profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration sealed two shops, arrested four, and imposed fines totalling 15,000 rupees on shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon with the assistant commissioners (ACs) conducting raids in their respective areas to combat price increases, encroachment, hygiene issues, and professional beggars.

During the operation, the ACs carried out inspections at 116 places and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for price gouging, and sealed two shops. Four shopkeepers were also arrested and subsequently taken to the local police station.

Furthermore, 22 professional beggars were apprehended and handed over to the police for further legal action.

In addition to addressing price increases, the ICT administration also took action against illegal clinics and sheesha cafes, aiming to maintain order and safety within the city.

The use of polythene bags was also inspected during the operation, resulting in the confiscation of over 15 kg of polythene bags.

The administration also took notice of unauthorized fuel agencies as well, leading to the closure of an illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling station, and an illegal petrol filling agency.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICT administration remains dedicated to conducting regular operations against encroachments, price gouging, and professional beggars.

