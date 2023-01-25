ICT admin seals various facilities over non-compliance of rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed two shops, one illegal clinic, and petrol and LPG filling stations during a crackdown against violators and profiteers in different areas.

On the direction of the deputy commission ICT, assistant commissioners raided 135 different areas, to ensure implementation of DC notified rate for essential items and sealed two shops, the shopkeeper was arrested FIR was also filed against the violator, said a press release issued by the ICT office.

During the raid, shopkeepers were fined Rs 1100 for overcharging while nine professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, nine kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated, during inspection the teams also sealed an illegal clinic over corrupt practices.

Furthermore, one illegal petrol and two illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed over illegal activities by the administration.