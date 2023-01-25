UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seals Various Facilities Over Non-compliance Of Rules

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ICT admin seals various facilities over non-compliance of rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed two shops, one illegal clinic, and petrol and LPG filling stations during a crackdown against violators and profiteers in different areas.

On the direction of the deputy commission ICT, assistant commissioners raided 135 different areas, to ensure implementation of DC notified rate for essential items and sealed two shops, the shopkeeper was arrested FIR was also filed against the violator, said a press release issued by the ICT office.

During the raid, shopkeepers were fined Rs 1100 for overcharging while nine professional beggars were also arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, nine kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated, during inspection the teams also sealed an illegal clinic over corrupt practices.

Furthermore, one illegal petrol and two illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed over illegal activities by the administration.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Station FIR

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

14 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

51 minutes ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.