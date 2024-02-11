ICT Admin seeks applications from childless couples for adoption of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sought applications from childless couples eager to welcome a new member into their family through adoption.

"The interested couples can obtain and submit application forms from the General Branch of the the Deputy Commissioner's Office until 5 p.m. on February 13," a news release said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has ed a committee, which will interview the

parents will to adopt orphan children on February 14.

Keeping in view the children's welfare and make the process transparent, neither the gender of children would not be disclosed, not their photographs would be provided to the aspirant adoptive parents, the news release said

"Certain individuals, such as single parents or widows, are ineligible to adopt a child.

Only childless couples, specifically those facing infertility due to medical reasons, are eligible to participate. These couples must provide a medical certificate confirming their condition and showing a reasonable duration of marriage."

The DC Office would continue ensure regular monitoring of their health, well-being, and psychological development of the children after their adoption by qualified experts.