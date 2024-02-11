ICT Admin Seeks Applications From Childless Couples For Adoption Of Children
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sought applications from childless couples eager to welcome a new member into their family through adoption.
"The interested couples can obtain and submit application forms from the General Branch of the the Deputy Commissioner's Office until 5 p.m. on February 13," a news release said on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has ed a committee, which will interview the
parents will to adopt orphan children on February 14.
Keeping in view the children's welfare and make the process transparent, neither the gender of children would not be disclosed, not their photographs would be provided to the aspirant adoptive parents, the news release said
"Certain individuals, such as single parents or widows, are ineligible to adopt a child.
Only childless couples, specifically those facing infertility due to medical reasons, are eligible to participate. These couples must provide a medical certificate confirming their condition and showing a reasonable duration of marriage."
The DC Office would continue ensure regular monitoring of their health, well-being, and psychological development of the children after their adoption by qualified experts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUP leader says his decision to support PPP proven right26 minutes ago
-
No party alone can't form govt at Centre: Khuhro26 minutes ago
-
Attique felicitates nation, institutions for conducting peaceful general election36 minutes ago
-
ECP restrains ROs from issuing final notifications of NA-15, NA-47, NA-4836 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fulfills its constitutional responsibility by holding polls: Solangi56 minutes ago
-
PML-N initiates formal talks with PPP for govt formation1 hour ago
-
Kashmiri pays tribute to Maqbool Bhatt Shaheed1 hour ago
-
ECP halts results of PB-21, orders vote recount1 hour ago
-
Minister Aneeq to address Hajj training programme on Monday1 hour ago
-
Qaim Ali Shah winning elections since 19701 hour ago
-
ANP's delegation visits MQM-P's office to congratulate election winners1 hour ago
-
Negative perceptions about circular debt, tariff rationalization plans dispelled2 hours ago