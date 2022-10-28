ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25 public gathering in the federal capital.

The ICT Administration had issued a written reply in response to the letter submitted by the PTI regarding permission of holding Jasla / Sit-in from November 4, at Srinagar Highway (between H-9 and G-9) lslamabad.

"It is stated that section 144 Cr PC is imposed on all kind of public gatherings in Federal Capital including in & around Red Zone. Furthermore, the instant application has been examined at length in the context of previous NoCs/ permissions issued by the undersigned upon submission of undertakings by you. Whereas, it is imperative to mention here that on numerous occasions various clauses of terms & conditions were violate, " said the reply.

It added that keeping in view the following violations of undertakings submitted by PTI and the past record, please explain (point wise) as to why the party instant application may be considered favorably and may not be turn-down rejected.

"On May, 25 2022 it was decided that you will convene Jalsa at H.9 (in-front of Metro depot) Islamabad but you failed to adhere to the agreement and the protesters moved towards the Red Zone of Islamabad. For July 2nd, 2022, public gathering NOC was issued by the civil administration upon submission of consent / undertaking by you that being organizer you will be responsible of any damage caused to the public property (clause 9), However, a sustainable damage was caused to the public property and liabilities are still pending".

"On June, 30th 2022, you agreed to install CCTV cameras at the venue but you failed to do so, which is sheer violation of clause 34 of agreed terms & conditions. During last gathering, steamers and banners were installed without prior permission of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad which were removed by the Metropoitan Corporation Islamabad," read the reply.