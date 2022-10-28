UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Seeks PTI Explanation Over Violations Of Last Public Gathering

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25 public gathering in the federal capital.

The ICT Administration had issued a written reply in response to the letter submitted by the PTI regarding permission of holding Jasla / Sit-in from November 4, at Srinagar Highway (between H-9 and G-9) lslamabad.

"It is stated that section 144 Cr PC is imposed on all kind of public gatherings in Federal Capital including in & around Red Zone. Furthermore, the instant application has been examined at length in the context of previous NoCs/ permissions issued by the undersigned upon submission of undertakings by you. Whereas, it is imperative to mention here that on numerous occasions various clauses of terms & conditions were violate, " said the reply.

It added that keeping in view the following violations of undertakings submitted by PTI and the past record, please explain (point wise) as to why the party instant application may be considered favorably and may not be turn-down rejected.

"On May, 25 2022 it was decided that you will convene Jalsa at H.9 (in-front of Metro depot) Islamabad but you failed to adhere to the agreement and the protesters moved towards the Red Zone of Islamabad. For July 2nd, 2022, public gathering NOC was issued by the civil administration upon submission of consent / undertaking by you that being organizer you will be responsible of any damage caused to the public property (clause 9), However, a sustainable damage was caused to the public property and liabilities are still pending".

"On June, 30th 2022, you agreed to install CCTV cameras at the venue but you failed to do so, which is sheer violation of clause 34 of agreed terms & conditions. During last gathering, steamers and banners were installed without prior permission of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad which were removed by the Metropoitan Corporation Islamabad," read the reply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jalsa Red Zone Metro Noc Srinagar May June July November All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

19 minutes ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.