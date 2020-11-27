UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Seeks 'Ulema' Role For Compliance Of Covid-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

ICT admin seeks 'Ulema' role for compliance of Covid-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration Friday sought 'Ulema' (religious scholars) cooperation for compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus at mosques and seminaries amid second wave of pandamic in the city.

A meeting in that regard was held here at chief commissioner office with leading 'Ulema' from all sects in Islamabad to ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in light with directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

Director, Admin Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Asif Raheem while chairing the meeting urged the clerics to demonstrate seriousness towards Covid-19 as the number of cases were on rise.

The mosques and seminaries administration will strictly observe the SOPs, like hand washing, wearing of face masks , sanitisation of visitors at entry and exit points, beside social distancing among the prayer participants, the director said.

The Ulema were appealed to highlight SOPs in Fridays sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarentine if anyone tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque staff will maintain close coordination with ICT administration to keep them updated with the current situation.

Meanwhile, Auqaf directorate, ICT issued a notification, asking religious seminaries to suspend all academic activities and get their hostels vacated keeping in view the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Around 28,000 to 30,000 students were getting education in over 350 religious seminaries across the capital and majority of them from other parts of the country, an official in ICT told APP.

