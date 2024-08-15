ICT admin set to regulate restaurant open spaces

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is taking steps to ensure that restaurants operating in open-air spaces do so within a regulated framework, addressing the concerns of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is taking steps to ensure that restaurants operating in open-air spaces do so within a regulated framework, addressing the concerns of citizens.

In a significant meeting led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, representatives from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) discussed the growing issue of restaurants using open-air spaces. The meeting focused on creating a code of conduct to manage these spaces effectively.

The DC emphasized that all Assistant Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular measurements of open-air spaces used by restaurants.

These areas will only be approved if they do not cause inconvenience to the public. The Deputy Commissioner also made it clear that no encroachments will be tolerated under the pretext of open-air dining.

He added that any restaurant found to be using more space than approved will face strict action. The new regulations aim to balance the needs of businesses with those of the community, ensuring that open-air spaces are used appropriately.