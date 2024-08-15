Open Menu

ICT Admin Set To Regulate Restaurant Open Spaces

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

ICT admin set to regulate restaurant open spaces

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is taking steps to ensure that restaurants operating in open-air spaces do so within a regulated framework, addressing the concerns of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is taking steps to ensure that restaurants operating in open-air spaces do so within a regulated framework, addressing the concerns of citizens.

In a significant meeting led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, representatives from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) discussed the growing issue of restaurants using open-air spaces. The meeting focused on creating a code of conduct to manage these spaces effectively.

The DC emphasized that all Assistant Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular measurements of open-air spaces used by restaurants.

These areas will only be approved if they do not cause inconvenience to the public. The Deputy Commissioner also made it clear that no encroachments will be tolerated under the pretext of open-air dining.

He added that any restaurant found to be using more space than approved will face strict action. The new regulations aim to balance the needs of businesses with those of the community, ensuring that open-air spaces are used appropriately.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan