ICT Admin Sets Up Five Official Cattle Markets For Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) As Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration has established five designated cattle markets to ensure a smooth and organized experience for both traders and buyers.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon visited these markets to oversee the preparations and address any concerns.

In a recent visit to the Bara Kahu cattle market, the DC identified several issues impacting both traders and customers.

He emphasized the importance of using only the designated markets and warned that strict action would be taken against those were involved in purchasing animals from unauthorized places.

On the occasion, he assured that all necessary facilities have been provided in these five markets to support the trading process and ensure a hassle-free experience for everyone involved.

Citizens are encouraged to visit these approved markets to purchase their sacrificial animals, ensuring compliance with the city’s regulations and contributing to an organized Eid celebration.

DC clarified that the ICT administration has set up official cattle markets in five locations: Sangjhani, I-15, the Sultana Foundation, Zia Masjid, and Barakahu, to cater to the needs of citizens during Eid-ul-Azha and no one would be allowed to sale or purchase the sacrificial animals from outside these points.

