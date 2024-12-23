ICT admin sets up two Christmas Bazaars for festive shopping

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), has organized two Christmas bazaars at G-6 Abpara Sunday Bazaar

and Women’s Bazaar in G-11.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, special bazaars are being set up in Islamabad to mark the Christmas celebrations, offering a range of items for the Christian community to prepare for the festive season.

These markets aim to provide essential items and decorations at affordable prices, ensuring convenience for the Christian community during their Eid celebrations.

The Christian community is encouraged to visit these markets and participate in the festive spirit.

Meanwhile, stalls offering Christmas decorations, food items, and other essentials are being arranged to meet their needs.

These bazaars aim to foster inclusivity and provide a space for celebrations during this significant time of the year.