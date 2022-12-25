ICT admin shares joy with Christian community on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon congratulated the Christian community on Christmas celebrations, saying that the ICT administration shares equal joy on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas at Fatima Church, F-8, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that islam teaches the message of brotherhood and harmony.

A 175 Pounds cake was also gifted to the church by the ICT administration.

The DC also participated in Christmas and cake-cutting ceremony at Catholic Church, H-9. He said that the police have beefed up the security of churches in Islamabad by deploying additional force there.

Memon also visited Saint Thomas Church, G-7, reviewed security arrangements, and directed law-enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the DC, Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf visited Emmanuel Church in Sector G-8 to inspect security arrangements.