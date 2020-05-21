UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Slaps Rs 3.7 Mln Fines On Hoarders, Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

ICT admin slaps Rs 3.7 mln fines on hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed fines of Rs 3.7 million on hoarders and profiteers since the beginning of the Holy month of Ramazan.

"Over 3.7 million rupee fines have been imposed on profiteers and hoarders after inspection of over 6,383 shops and 979 raids in Islamabad between April 25 to May 21," an official in the ICT admin told APP on Thursday.

He said 139 shops had been sealed and 130 violators were arrested during the last 20 days.

Some 79 First Information Reports had been lodged against the profiteers and hoarders on the indication of the Assistant Commissioners performing duties in various zones of Islamabad, he added.

To a query, the official said at the moment 13 special magistrates had been working across the capital to ensure availability of edible items at the controlled rates across the capital city.

He said the local administration was striving to make sure sale of the essential commodities at official rates.

