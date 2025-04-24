ICT Admin Speeds Up Public Complaint Redressal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In a push to improve public services, the Islamabad district administration has reinforced its open-door policy, allowing citizens direct access to senior officials for resolution of everyday issues.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority is actively working to address public complaints under its open-door policy, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon leading efforts to ensure citizens’ concerns are heard and resolved without delay.
DC Islamabad, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), held separate meetings with residents at the district office.
The meetings were part of a routine designed to give people a chance to speak directly to senior officials about their concerns related to municipal and civic matters.
During the meetings, the DC listened to various complaints and issued immediate instructions to the ADC(G) for on-the-spot resolution. These included problems related to municipal services, encroachments, licensing delays, and basic facilities in different neighborhoods.
The DC directed all district departments to keep their offices accessible for the public at all times.
He also instructed officers to maintain daily logs of meetings with citizens and submit reports on their interactions.
DC Memon emphasized the importance of follow-ups, asking officials to personally inform citizens through phone calls about the status of their complaints. The aim, he said, is to keep the process transparent and assure people that their issues are being taken seriously.
Speaking about the ongoing effort, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that resolving public complaints remains a top priority of the district administration.
He assured that these sessions would continue regularly, allowing residents to play a role in identifying gaps in service delivery and suggesting practical solutions.
The Islamabad administration is also focusing on building trust between the public and government departments by ensuring timely responses.
Officials have been asked to coordinate across departments where necessary and avoid unnecessary delays in forwarding requests and approvals.
This move is part of broader steps taken by the administration to improve governance and strengthen communication with citizens.
