ICT Admin Starts Preparations For Vibrant Spring Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The district administration is all set to host a colorful spring festival, with preparations in full swing in the Federal Capital.
The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, is ensuring that the event will be a memorable experience for all attendees, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
The festival, scheduled for February 25, 26, and 27, aims to showcase Pakistan's rich culture and provide entertainment for citizens and visitors alike.
In a recent review meeting chaired by DC Irfan Memon, the district administration discussed the final preparations for the Spring Festival.
The meeting saw participation from representatives of all relevant departments, including Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. The agenda focused on ensuring that every aspect of the event is meticulously planned and executed.
One of the key highlights of the meeting was the briefing on the arrangements for the main event. The officials confirmed that all details regarding food stalls have been finalized, ensuring a variety of culinary delights for attendees.
Additionally, the festival will feature participation from CEOs of international companies and members of the diplomatic community, adding a global touch to the celebrations.
DC Irfan Memon emphasized that the Primary goal of the festival is to provide entertainment and recreational opportunities for the citizens.
He stated that the three-day event will be packed with activities designed to engage and delight attendees of all ages. The festival will also serve as a platform to highlight Pakistan's cultural heritage, with various performances and exhibitions planned to showcase the country's traditions and arts.
The Spring Festival is expected to draw large crowds, and the district administration is working tirelessly to ensure that all logistical and security arrangements are in place. The event promises to be a unique blend of cultural celebration and community engagement, offering something for everyone.
