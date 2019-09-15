ICT admin stepping up efforts to cope dengue, 3 FIRs lodged in a single day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Considering surge in the number of dengue fever cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has expedited its efforts to cope dengue virus and lodged three first information reports (FIRs) in a single day on accumulation of water and display of tyre outside shops in the area of Jhangi Syedan.

Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) Mohammad Danish, has registered cases against three persons with Police station Noon for violation of section 144 that has been imposed by District Magistrate for the period of two months to prohibit any kind of accumulation of fresh and stagnant water along with other breeding spots like junkyards and tyre shops of bearing larvae, police source said on Sunday.

According to a health department official, over 30,000 samples from stagnant water sites in the city were taken during last eight months, the dengue larvae was positive in 11 per cent sites, he said and added that if the percentage exceeded to 25 per cent it would be a dengue outbreak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Rahim, who was supervising the special dengue cell, functional in ICT Administration, said the department was committed to take all necessary steps for limiting and controlling further transmission of dengue fever.

He said, more than 600 dengue cases were confirmed in various hospitals of the Federal capital and were being given free treatment as per government policy, while all the hospitals have also been directed to follow the standard protocols (Dengue counters, Dengue isolation wards and Quarantine) for prevention, control and treatment of dengue fever.

He said 10 percent of the total beds in healthcare facilities had been reserved for the dengue patients, adding, all the patients were responded with Indoor residual spraying (IRS) within 24 hours of reporting the case which includes fumigation and IRS in 49 houses around the victim house, he added.

Rahim said, five leading hospitals of Islamabad have started tagging patients admitted which are then responded by field teams of DHO /DHS and Daily reports of dengue cases as well as facilities provided were received in special dengue cell and the same were forwarded to field teams for response.

He said, it was the first time that the dengue patented in rural areas of Islamabad, under district health officer (DHO) control and was being tagged on Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dashboard to track dengue activity.

Massive cleanup operations have been carried out in Tarnol and Rawat in collaboration with Sanitation directorate of MCI for removal of all the garbage and solid waste that can act as harboring sites, he added.

He noted that managements of all government and private healthcare facilities in Islamabad have been taken on board and dedicated WhatsApp groups have been created to ensure timely receipt and disbursement of information. Accordingly, daily reports are being generated.

Fines are being imposed on the violators and unusable tyres at petrol pumps, CNG Stations, puncture shops, roof tops were being confiscated by the assistant commissioners in their respective areas, he said.

He appealed the citizens to wear full sleeve clothes and apply mosquito repellents on skin during night to avoid mosquito bites and dismantle stagnant water places like air coolers, plant pots, tyres, and fridge trays.

He said, two awareness sessions and medical camps have been arranged in collaboration with volunteers in which brochures, literature and more than 700 mosquito repellents were distributed and people were sensitised about dengue fever and precautionary measures, he maintained.

The 100 percent surveillance was being carried out with special focus on Junkyards, basements, under Construction and abandoned sites petrol pumps and CNG stations.

Ulema through Auqaf department have also been asked to propagate awareness against dengue in their sermons, he said.

