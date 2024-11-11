ICT Admin Steps Up Anti-smog Measures; Bans Smok-emitting Materials
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) To tackle the rising air pollution and smog levels in Federal Capital, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting with Assistant Commissioners, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), and the Excise Department, outlining strict steps to curb harmful emissions across the city.
In the meeting, the district administration has introduced new restrictions to control smog.
They decided that the all brick kilns in Islamabad Capital Territory will remain closed until further notice, while, factories that emit smoke will be temporarily shut down to help reduce smog levels. Meanwhile, the smoke-emitting vehicles will be banned from the roads in Islamabad Capital Territory.
Furthermore, the burning of garbage, leaves, or any other materials outdoors is prohibited and activities that harm the environment will face restrictions.
On the other side, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has been conducting regular inspections to enforce these measures.
During a recent inspection led by the ITA Secretary, several vehicles at the vegetable market were checked for emissions.
In this inspection, nine vehicles were penalized for excessive smoke emissions, while warning letters were issued to 27 others. Daily operations are now in place to monitor vehicles across the city, ensuring adherence to emission standards.
DC, Irfan Memon stated that these measures are being implemented as a preventive step to control the city's air pollution levels before they escalate into severe smog conditions. The initiative aims to create a cleaner, healthier environment for residents.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-week training workshop for agriculture census 2024 starts on KP3 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of violence against women3 minutes ago
-
PSCA to monitor smoky vehicles3 minutes ago
-
Attackers shot killed man in Bara3 minutes ago
-
Manpower plays vital role in stability and development: FESCO Chief3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested a day after escape23 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sajid highlighted alarming situation about increase in diabetes patients33 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief with Sarfraz Bugti over Railway station blast33 minutes ago
-
Bugti determined to end terrorism menace for ensuring durable peace33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sundus Foundation43 minutes ago
-
Bus driver dies, 13 passengers injured in road accident43 minutes ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR43 minutes ago