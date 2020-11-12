UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Steps Up Efforts To Implement Labour Laws

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

ICT admin steps up efforts to implement labour laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to ensure implementation of labour laws within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad.

During the last month, ICT Labour Department had inspected 314 private entities in Islamabad and issued challans to 190 establishments for violating the relevant laws, said the ICT spokesman on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said 30 cases were registered against the violators for non-payment of minimum wages to the workers.

