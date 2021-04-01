UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Steps Up Efforts To Reinforce Anti COVID-19 SOPs In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:30 PM

ICT admin steps up efforts to reinforce anti COVID-19 SOPs in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to reinforce the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city for stemming its spread in an efficient manner, a senior official said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said in addition to an extensive crackdown against the SOPs' violators, a massive awareness campaign was in progress to sensitize the masses about the precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

He said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat along with other officers of the local administration was personally visiting multiple sectors and shopping malls of the capital city on regular basis to ensure the anti- COVID-19 SOPs compliance.

The official said strict action was being taken against those who were not adhering to the SOPs, issued by the district administration to contain the virus spread.

He added that fines were being imposed on those who were violating the SOPs.

To a query, the official said SOPs compliance at the bus terminals and in the public service vehicles was also being ensured to protect the commuters' life.

Earlier, talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said prime focus of the local administration was on pursuance of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions.

Administrative actions such as smart lock-down, implementation of the SOPs, sealing of hot spots and 50 per cent attendance at all the offices were being taken to curb the coronavirus spread during its third wave, he added.

He said the administration had already sealed multiple areas in the Federal capital, whereas more localities for smart lock-down were under consideration.

The DC added that constant monitoring of various areas including Tarlai, Tramri, Bara Kahu and different sectors of G series were underway.

