ICT Admin Takes Action Against Encroachers At Sabzi Mandi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday booked thirteen offenders and seized various stalls and carts for blocking the main double road at Sabzi Mandi in sector I-10.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Sania Hameed during a surprise inspection of the market arrested nine violators who were accused of creating deliberate congestion at the main double road of Sabzi Mandi, which is the only direct access to the market, said the press release issued here.

The teams removed all encroachments and confiscated the stalls, carts, and materials and warned violators of stern action.

The AC directed the market staff committee to clear my main double road and maintain security, cleanliness and lighting arrangements to facilitate citizens to buy essential items at affordable prices.

Sania Hameed directed the contractor to shift all garbage and combustible material from the market on urgent basis to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

Meanwhile, during the anti-encroachment operation at Mandi Mor the teams took out illegal trespassing and arrested four violators for blocking the service road.

