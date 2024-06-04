ICT Admin Takes Action Against Illegal Excise Office Agents
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:33 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has initiated a crackdown against unauthorized agents operating outside the excise office, responding to numerous citizen complaints
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has initiated a crackdown against unauthorized agents operating outside the excise office, responding to numerous citizen complaints.
In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar spearheaded the operation, resulting in the arrest of 11 agents.
These individuals were reportedly soliciting fees from citizens for services that should be free or handled directly through the excise office.
The agents, accused of demanding commissions from the public.
The deputy commissioner has instructed officers to conduct surprise visits outside the excise office to deter the presence of these agents.
He also emphasized that the agent mafia would not be allowed to operate in the area, aiming to ensure a hassle-free experience for the public.
Additionally, the DC advised residents to report any contact with these agents to the district administration immediately. This step was crucial to maintaining the crackdown's momentum and preventing further exploitation of citizens, he added.
For those seeking to register their vehicles, the DC highlighted alternative options available to avoid dealing with unauthorized agents.
The citizens could order vehicle registration services to their homes by contacting the excise office's helpline.
Furthermore, mobile excise vans provide services at various locations throughout the city, offering convenient and legitimate alternatives.
This initiative by the district administration aimed to protect citizens from being exploited by unauthorized agents and to streamline the registration process.
Recent Stories
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..32 seconds ago
-
First Punjab music competition held34 seconds ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident36 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra38 seconds ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support4 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue4 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident4 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina3 minutes ago