ICT Admin Takes Action Against Wall Chalking To Preserve City’s Beauty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has begun a crackdown on wall chalking that detracts from the city's appearance, on Monday.

According to a press release, Assistant commissioners have been tasked with leading efforts to remove chalking across various areas.

The government has ordered the registration of complaints against advertisers responsible for wall chalking.

Special teams have been formed throughout the district to address the issue.

As part of the initiative, both local union councils and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are collaborating to eliminate wall chalking.

Assistant teams have already started their actions under the guidance of the assistant commissioners.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has called on citizens to help by reporting those involved in wall chalking. "We need the public’s support to restore the city's beauty and make this effort effective," said Irfan Memon, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the campaign.

