ICT Admin Takes Action To Reduce Prices Of Edible Items

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

The district administration has taken action against the profiteers and hoarders besides launching operation to control prices of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district administration has taken action against the profiteers and hoarders besides launching operation to control prices of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the price list provided by the Directorate of Municipal Corporation Islamabad, a sufficient relief was observed in different items including vegetables.

The cost of onion took a nose dive by Rs 66 per kg. In a significant drop, prices plummeted from Rs 330 to Rs 264 per kg, bringing much-needed respite to consumers. Similarly, prices of tomatoes also seen a notable reduction of

Rs 55 per kg, marking a decrease from Rs 160 to Rs 105 per kg.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates, have continued crackdowns against hoarders and profiteers aimed to curb artificial price inflation, ensuring fair market rates for essential commodities.

In a bid to maintain transparency and accountability, Price Control Magistrates are conducting thorough inspections across vegetable markets, Ramzan bazaars, and local shops.

On the occasion, DC urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration to identify and check hoarders and profiteers in the area.

