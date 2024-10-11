ICT Admin Target 'agent Mafia,' 6 Arrested In G-10 Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad district administration on Friday launched a campaign against unauthorized agents operating near government offices in the Federal Capital and arrested 6 agents.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, these agents were arrested outside the Passport Office in G-10 area, marking a step toward curbing this illegal activity.
In a recent move to tackle the presence of unauthorized agents near government buildings, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Maheen Hassan raided with the district administration teams and arrested these agents.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need for daily operations outside all government offices to address the growing issue of unauthorized intermediaries.
He also urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities to help eliminate the so-called "agent mafia" operating in these areas.
The district administration is hopeful that with consistent efforts and public support, it can tackle the problem and restore order near public offices.
Memon stated that the civic and district bodies must work together to ensure the success of this campaign. Regular operations are planned in the coming days to maintain pressure on those involved in such activities.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspended train operation in Balochistan restored55 seconds ago
-
RDA seals 601 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations1 minute ago
-
Legendary Altaf Hussain's films presented intricacies of familial love1 minute ago
-
Sports gala under CM’s program starts at Darra Adam Khel1 minute ago
-
DC holds special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports festival begins in Charsadda11 minutes ago
-
Govt’s economic reforms to steer country out of prevailing crises : Adviser11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates distribution of “Himmat Cards”11 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Police arrest CNG station robbery accused11 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates modern cabins to monitor traffic volume effectively21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police providing 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz21 minutes ago
-
Trains winter timetable to become effective from Oct 1531 minutes ago