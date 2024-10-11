Open Menu

ICT Admin Target 'agent Mafia,' 6 Arrested In G-10 Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad district administration on Friday launched a campaign against unauthorized agents operating near government offices in the Federal Capital and arrested 6 agents.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, these agents were arrested outside the Passport Office in G-10 area, marking a step toward curbing this illegal activity.

In a recent move to tackle the presence of unauthorized agents near government buildings, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Maheen Hassan raided with the district administration teams and arrested these agents.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need for daily operations outside all government offices to address the growing issue of unauthorized intermediaries.

He also urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities to help eliminate the so-called "agent mafia" operating in these areas.

The district administration is hopeful that with consistent efforts and public support, it can tackle the problem and restore order near public offices.

Memon stated that the civic and district bodies must work together to ensure the success of this campaign. Regular operations are planned in the coming days to maintain pressure on those involved in such activities.

