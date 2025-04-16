ICT admin teams rush in as storm disrupts city life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A strong spell of rain and hailstorm hit Islamabad on Wednesday, flooding roads and low-lying areas.

The district administration teams sprang into action to manage the situation and restore normal life, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

He said that the heavy rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, lashed several parts of Islamabad, causing water logging and damage in various areas. The storm disrupted traffic and damaged property in some localities.

According to the district administration, teams were quickly deployed across major roads to clear water and ensure smooth traffic flow. Officials said low-lying areas were also covered, with teams working continuously to clear blocked drains.

The spokesman of the district administration said that the water drainage process was underway in all affected areas. Teams from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were actively engaged in clearing water from roads and residential zones.

The spokesperson added that an assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm is ongoing.

Initial reports suggest that hailstones broke windows of several vehicles and houses in different sectors of the city.

Traffic police were also on the ground, helping to regulate the flow of vehicles and avoid congestion during peak hours. Their coordination with other civic bodies helped reduce traffic pressure on key routes.

Despite the sudden weather shift, the response from the local administration helped limit the disruption. Authorities assured residents that drainage work would continue until all areas were cleared and normal conditions restored.

The district administration has advised citizens to take precautions during such weather conditions and report any emergencies to the control room.

While no injuries have been reported, officials confirmed that efforts are being made to document losses and respond to public complaints. Rescue and maintenance operations will continue until the situation improves.

Authorities said they are monitoring the forecast for any further rain and are prepared for quick action if needed.