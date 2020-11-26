UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Temporary Shut Public Dealing After COVID-19 Cases

Thu 26th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Thursday decided to shut down all public dealings on temporary basis after emergence of 10 coronavirus positive cases among the officials.

"We are closing down public dealings and hearings till November 29 while other routine work will continue.

Limited interaction with public will start from next week," Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

He said those who confirmed with COVID-19 were quarantined, however, samplings of other officials were also being carried out by National Institute Health (NIH) officials.

During the temporary closure of ICT office, the facilitation centre at the office would continue its operations with strict implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines to facilitate the masses, the DC remarked.

