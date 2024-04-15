Open Menu

ICT Admin Tightened Surveillance To Control Fare Hikes By Transporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ICT admin tightened surveillance to control fare hikes by transporters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) As the commuters are coming back to the Federal Capital from different cities of the country, the district administration

has ramped up monitoring efforts across various bus stands in the city to deter any attempts at exploiting passengers during this busy period.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, all Assistant Commissioners were present at Faizabad, 26 Number, Karachi Company and other bus stands and actively monitored the transportation process to curb the fare hikes.

In a recent operation, Assistant Commissioner Uzair Ali Khan wielded swift action, imposing a hefty fine of Rs 5,000 on a vehicle found overcharging at Karachi Company Bus Stand. This decisive move underscored the administration's commitment to ensuring fair pricing for commuters, Dr Abdullah said.

At the Faizabad bus terminal, Assistant Commissioner Farwah Batool spearheaded an inspection, uncovering a breach

of regulations.

An individual was apprehended for violating the fixed fares by the government. Such proactive measures demonstrate a zero-tolerance stance against violations, the spokesperson said.

He said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the constant presence of assistant commissioners and magistrates at all bus stands. This hands-on approach aimed to deter any attempts at exploiting passengers during this busy period.

Furthermore, the administration prioritized the dignified return journeys of foreigners, emphasizing the importance of upholding standards of hospitality and fairness. Additionally, citizens were urged not to exceed the fixed fare by even

a single rupee, underscoring the administration's commitment to protecting consumer rights.

