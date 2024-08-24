ICT Admin Tightens Security For Chehlum Procession Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad district administration has finalized all necessary preparations for the upcoming Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in the G-6 area of the Federal Capital.
According to the spokesman of the ICT administration, district administration teams have been put on high alert as they gear up for the Chehlum procession. With thousands of participants expected, authorities have rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety throughout the procession.
To ensure the Chehlum runs smoothly, officers have been stationed along all routes where the procession will pass.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized that security would be a top priority, with over 3,000 personnel set to be deployed.
The heightened security measures are in response to the large number of participants anticipated for the Chehlum.
To further enhance safety, strict regulations have been implemented. There will be a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers during the procession. This measure aims to minimize any potential disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment.
Additionally, the use of private drones on the procession routes will be prohibited. This ban is in place to prevent any unauthorized aerial activity.
As the day of the procession approaches, the district administration continues to work diligently to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, allowing for a secure and orderly Chehlum procession.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT22 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions32 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die2 hours ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather4 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago