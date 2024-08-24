ICT admin tightens security for Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad district administration has finalized all necessary preparations for the upcoming Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in the G-6 area of the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of the ICT administration, district administration teams have been put on high alert as they gear up for the Chehlum procession. With thousands of participants expected, authorities have rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety throughout the procession.

To ensure the Chehlum runs smoothly, officers have been stationed along all routes where the procession will pass.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized that security would be a top priority, with over 3,000 personnel set to be deployed.

The heightened security measures are in response to the large number of participants anticipated for the Chehlum.

To further enhance safety, strict regulations have been implemented. There will be a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers during the procession. This measure aims to minimize any potential disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment.

Additionally, the use of private drones on the procession routes will be prohibited. This ban is in place to prevent any unauthorized aerial activity.

As the day of the procession approaches, the district administration continues to work diligently to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, allowing for a secure and orderly Chehlum procession.