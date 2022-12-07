ICT admin to add-on 515 beds in Community Health Centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia on Wednesday said that 515 beds would be included in different Primary and secondary health care centres in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Talking to APP, Zaeem Zia said that there is a massive rise in basic health care units construction during last three years, in which 515 beds including 200 beds of King Salman Hospital are also part of the government's plan to expand community health care services in ICT.

He said the extension includes Community Health Centre at Bari Imam, G-13 and Badhana Kalan, Tarnol, Kirpa, Shah Allah Ditta, whereas mother and child care centres would also be constructed at Garha Shahan, while 60-bed centre at Barakahu.

He also said that as per the huge increase in population in Islamabad, the expansion of the primary health service is needed on urgent basis.

He further said that newly constructed 16 Basic Health Units and Community Health Centres, three Rural Health Centres and one dispensary are actively delivering health facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

"Doctors, lady health workers and other medical staffs are placed in every centre to facilitate citizens" "The available staff is not sufficient as per work load in these centres, he said adding that a demand for more induction of 358 health workers has been forwarded to the concerned authorities to boost the performance of these health centres". The demand includes doctors, lady doctors, health workers and essentials staff, he informed.

He said the basic health units deals with primary health service and providing free medicines, testing, Outpatient Department (OPD) services, immunization, screenings and awareness programs. "District health department handling 2000-2500 OPDs on daily basis, imagine the burden on main referral hospital, if we add-on these figures", he added.

Zaeem Zia said that the department is also dealing with communicable and non-communicable diseases including dengue, Covid-19 vaccinations and polio program.

Apart from these health care facilities, DHO is also working as pharmacy licensing authority, which is responsible for pharmacy rules and regulations, he added.